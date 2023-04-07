(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed.
Decatur increases water rate, cracks down on delinquent customers
Decatur city leaders voted to raise water rates and crack down on customers who don't pay their water bills. "The cost of water and sewer installations is almost 3 times what the consumer price index is," City Mangager Scot Wrighton told city council Monday night.
One of two commercial childcare centers in Riverton destroyed in tornado
Six tornadoes touched down in Central Illinois on Friday and many are left picking up the pieces. Homes and businesses across Sangamon County were affected by the severe weather. One of the destroyed businesses is Park's Place Child Care Center in Riverton. It is one of only two commercial day cares in the area.
Paxton street sign to honor former Mayor Jim Kingston
To honor former Mayor Jim Kingston, the City of Paxton created a street sign in his name. Kingston passed away in February of 2022. He served as an Alderman, a Police Officer, and Mayor, dedicating over 30 years to the City of Paxton. “He was a very dedicated mayor," said current Mayor, Bill Ingold. I’ve said that quite a few times, but he really was.”
Carle Health rolling out new AI software to help patients understand test results
Starting April 4th, Carle Health patients will see radiology reports interpreted for them in plain language through the MyCarle account or the MyCarle app. The new software, ScanSlated, uses artificial intelligence to translate the original language submitted by Carle clinical experts in radiology and also highlight key terms in the report. It provides easy-to-understand definitions as well as an anatomical illustration.
EV program helps students gain vital skills for future careers
At the beginning of the school year, LIFT in Mattoon opened its doors to area high school juniors and seniors. LIFT is a regional innovation and technology center that is designed to connect students to career pathways and programs and give them access to earn dual credit, certifications, internships, and work-based experience.
Man takes partial plea in Warrensburg murder
A man accused of killing his wife last year in Warrensburg has taken a partial plea deal. Tabitha Lourash died Thanksgiving Eve 2022 inside her Warrensburg home. According to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Durfee St. for a domestic violence incident. While deputies were still headed there, they learned multiple shots had been fired from inside the home.
Lake Land College brings more opportunities to students in partnership with Patterson Technology
Mattoon's Lake Land Community College is offering more opportunities to students in its partnership with Patterson Technology, a dental supply store in Effingham. According to VP of Dental Software Cecile Schauer, there was a very small number of people using the building.
For Oberheim family, recent shooting hits close to home
For one local family, a recent shooting hit close to home. Early on March 30, Decatur Police responded to a domestic violence call on E. Orchard. One of the officers involved in the incident was eight-year Decatur Police veteran, Joseph Oberheim. He is the brother of Champaign Police Officer, Christopher Oberheim, who was killed in the line of duty in May of 2021.
Local girl spreads hope to first responders
Emmy Hickey's purpose isn't snack time, arts-and-crafts or even hanging out with friends. For this nine-year-old, it's something bigger. When Emmy learned of a local EMT's suicide, she jumped into action shopping for snacks and delivering care packages to local first responders. Since her first deliveries last year, she has provided smiles and hope to dozens of local police officers, firefighters, EMTs and ER nurses.
