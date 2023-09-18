SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — One of the EMS workers on trial for the killing of Earl Moore Jr. has filed a Pretrial Release motion on the day that the no cash bail law has gone into effect in Illinois.
Peter Cadigan is being tried in the death of 35-year-old Earl Moore Jr.
In December of 2022, Cadigan and his coworker, Peggy Finley, were on an EMS call to assist Moore. Footage from cameras worn by Springfield Police officers who were also on the call show Cadigan and Finley strapping Moore in a prone position (face-down) on a stretcher.
Moore died at the hospital on the day he was brought in.
An autopsy performed found that his death was caused by compressional and positional asphyxia due to a face-down restraint.
Cadigan and Finley were arrested for first degree murder in January of 2023.
Both defendants had originally been held on bonds of $1,000,000 each. In June, Finley's legal team was able to get her bond reduced to $600,000 with 10% to apply. She posted bond and was released on the same day as the ruling.
Peter Cadigan is currently being held at the Sangamon County Jail but his attorney formally filed a Pretrial Release motion on Monday. The court plans to hear the arguments at a later date.
In addition, WAND News learned that attorneys for the pair have received the discovery which they say is 1TB of document and photos/videos.
Cadigan and Finley are due back at court in November
