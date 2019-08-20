Ken Leonard

Sacred Heart-Griffin's Ken Leonard is the all-time wins leader in the state of Illinois with 379.

WAND Two-a-Days are here! Join the sports team as they visit as many football training camps as possible leading up to Week 1 of the Friday Frenzy on August 30!

Each evening during the 6 and 10 p.m. broadcasts Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley bring you season previews of two teams.

[VIDEO: NEW FACES STEP INTO SPOTLIGHT FOR SHG]

SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN

Last year: 8-3

Week 1 opponent: U High

Interviews: head coach Ken Leonard and senior receiver Bradyn Smith

TWO-A-DAYS SCHEDULE

Tuesday, August 13:

MacArthur

Eisenhower

Wednesday, August 14:

Maroa-Forsyth

Mt. Zion

Thursday, August 15:

St. Teresa

Argenta-Oreana

Friday, August 16:

Monticello

Central A&M

Rochester

Saturday, August 17:

Warrensburg-Latham

Lanphier

Sunday, August 18:

Clinton

LSA

Monday, August 19:

Southeast

Shelbyville

Tuesday, August 20:

Sacred Heart-Griffin

Meridian