WAND Two-a-Days: Southeast Spartans

WAND Two-a-Days are here! Join the sports team as they visit as many football training camps as possible leading up to Week 1 of the Friday Frenzy on August 30!
Each evening during the 6 and 10 p.m. broadcasts Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley bring you season previews of two teams.
[VIDEO: SOUTHEAST WILL LOOK TO QUARTERBACK STUART ROSS TO LEAD THEM THIS SEASON]
SOUTHEAST
Last year: 4-5
Week 1 opponent: @ Rochester
Interviews: head coach Matt Lauber (enters sixth year as head coach at Southeast, 18-28), senior wide receiver Marcus Albers, senior quarterback Stuart Ross
