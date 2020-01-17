WAND Sports introduces a brand new segment, Athlete of the Week presented by Midwest Technical Institute!
Each week, sports director Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley put the spotlight on a local high school athlete who is excelling as a student and community member as well!
To submit a student-athlete's name, please send a detailed list of his/her accolades to Gordon Voit on Facebook or via email at Gordon.Voit@wandtv.com.
Week 1: Jeffery Wells (MacArthur football)
Week 2: Jackson Hogan (St. Teresa football)
Week 3: Markesha Jackson (Eisenhower basketball/track)
Week 4: Jeske Maples (Central A&M football)
Week 5: Aiden Seider (Eisenhower football)
Week 6: Kate Jeffers (Okaw Valley volleyball)
Week 7: Edgar Onate (St. Teresa soccer)
Week 8: Grant Ripperda (Wiliamsville football)
Week 9: Wade Jostes (Maroa-Forsyth football)
Week 10: Sage Davis (Mt. Zion football)
Week 11: Jonah Lauff (Pana football)
Week 12: Brittney Oakley (Warrensburg-Latham track & field)
Week 13: Tyler Estes (Glenwood football)
Week 14: R.J. Walker (Eisenhower basketball)
Week 16: Decatur Christian Starting Five
Week 17: Jason Pealer (Decatur Lutheran basketball)
Week 18: Kyla Jones (Eisenhower basketball)
Week 19: Kyle Ingram (Sacred Heart-Griffin basketball)
Week 20: Ashlyn Sturdy (TCSV Tornadoes basketball)
Week 21: Connor Heaton (Central A&M basketball)
Connor Heaton is in his fourth year as a fixture on the Friday Frenzy, from his days as a freshman playing on the Raiders' varsity basketball team to leading the football team to the Class 1A state championship game to his senior season on the hardwood in which he's averaging 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Raiders carve through Central Illinois virtually untouched.
But Being WAND's Athlete of the Week is not just about what you do in your field of play it's also about what you do in the classroom and in your community.
Heaton has earned a 3.75 GPA, volunteers at church and is a member of Students Against Destructive Decisions.