WAND Sports introduces a brand new segment, Athlete of the Week presented by Midwest Technical Institute!
Each week, sports director Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley put the spotlight on a local high school athlete who is excelling as a student and community member as well!
To submit a student-athlete's name, please send a detailed list of his/her accolades to Gordon Voit on Facebook or via email at Gordon.Voit@wandtv.com.
RHIANNON HELD (MT. ZION)
As a sophomore, Rhiannon Held took home second place in Class 2A, the deepest field of any class. That pole vault was 12-3. This week? She set a new P.R. with 12-8.25 indoors.
Held's story is about a whole lot more than just athletic success. Yes, she's on track to go Division-I like her older sister Josie Held (Illinois). But what makes Held truly special is she has unusual character and is as humble a young lady as we've had in Central Illinois.
In this WAND feature story, Gordon Voit stops by the Mt. Zion fieldhouse to speak with Held and her head coach Kelly Fox.
