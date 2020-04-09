WAND Sports introduces a brand new segment, Athlete of the Week presented by Midwest Technical Institute!

Each week, sports director Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley put the spotlight on a local high school athlete who is excelling as a student and community member as well!

To submit a student-athlete's name, please send a detailed list of his/her accolades to Gordon Voit on Facebook or via email at Gordon.Voit@wandtv.com.

Congratulations to Reese Edwards!

Reese is a three sport athlete that is grabbing a lot of attention from local division one programs.

Reese is a super humble guy that values hard work and discipline.

Week 1: Jeffery Wells (MacArthur football)

Week 2: Jackson Hogan (St. Teresa football)

Week 3: Markesha Jackson (Eisenhower basketball/track)

Week 4: Jeske Maples (Central A&M football)

Week 5: Aiden Seider (Eisenhower football)

Week 6: Kate Jeffers (Okaw Valley volleyball) 

Week 7: Edgar Onate (St. Teresa soccer)

Week 8: Grant Ripperda (Wiliamsville football)

Week 9: Wade Jostes (Maroa-Forsyth football)

Week 10: Sage Davis (Mt. Zion football)

Week 11: Jonah Lauff (Pana football)

Week 12: Brittney Oakley (Warrensburg-Latham track & field)

Week 13: Tyler Estes (Glenwood football)

Week 14: R.J. Walker (Eisenhower basketball)

Week 15: Bernie Roach (ISVI wrestling)

Week 16: Decatur Christian Starting Five

Week 17: Jason Pealer (Decatur Lutheran basketball)

Week 18: Kyla Jones (Eisenhower basketball)

Week 19: Kyle Ingram (Sacred Heart-Griffin basketball)

Week 20: Ashlyn Sturdy (TCSV Tornadoes basketball)

Week 21: Connor Heaton (Central A&M basketball)

Week 22: Liva Binder (Tumbler)

Week 23: Addison Newbon (St. Teresa)

Week 24: Emily White (Sullivan basketball)

Week 25: Lainie Wolter and Emma Ewing (Mt. Zion basketball)

Week 26: Lukas Eagle (Mt. Zion wrestling)

Week 27: Kadinn Morris (Sacred Heart-Griffin)

Week 28: Rhiannon Held (Mt. Zion pole vault)

Week 29: Clinton track quartet

Week 30: Jacob Paradee (Central A&M Basketball/Football)

Week 31: Jacob Shumaker (Mt. Zion Track/Soccer)

Week 32: Hallie Mitchell (Maroa-Forsyth Softball/Basketball)

week 33: Reese Edwards (Sacred Heart-Griffin) 