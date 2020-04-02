WAND Sports introduces a brand new segment, Athlete of the Week presented by Midwest Technical Institute!
Each week, sports director Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley put the spotlight on a local high school athlete who is excelling as a student and community member as well!
To submit a student-athlete's name, please send a detailed list of his/her accolades to Gordon Voit on Facebook or via email at Gordon.Voit@wandtv.com.
Congratulations to Hallie Mitchell!
Week 1: Jeffery Wells (MacArthur football)
Week 2: Jackson Hogan (St. Teresa football)
Week 3: Markesha Jackson (Eisenhower basketball/track)
Week 4: Jeske Maples (Central A&M football)
Week 5: Aiden Seider (Eisenhower football)
Week 6: Kate Jeffers (Okaw Valley volleyball)
Week 7: Edgar Onate (St. Teresa soccer)
Week 8: Grant Ripperda (Wiliamsville football)
Week 9: Wade Jostes (Maroa-Forsyth football)
Week 10: Sage Davis (Mt. Zion football)
Week 11: Jonah Lauff (Pana football)
Week 12: Brittney Oakley (Warrensburg-Latham track & field)
Week 13: Tyler Estes (Glenwood football)
Week 14: R.J. Walker (Eisenhower basketball)
Week 15: Bernie Roach (ISVI wrestling)
Week 16: Decatur Christian Starting Five
Week 17: Jason Pealer (Decatur Lutheran basketball)
Week 18: Kyla Jones (Eisenhower basketball)
Week 19: Kyle Ingram (Sacred Heart-Griffin basketball)
Week 20: Ashlyn Sturdy (TCSV Tornadoes basketball)
Week 21: Connor Heaton (Central A&M basketball)
Week 22: Liva Binder (Tumbler)
Week 23: Addison Newbon (St. Teresa)
Week 24: Emily White (Sullivan basketball)
Week 25: Lainie Wolter and Emma Ewing (Mt. Zion basketball)
Week 26: Lukas Eagle (Mt. Zion wrestling)
Week 27: Kadinn Morris (Sacred Heart-Griffin)
Week 28: Rhiannon Held (Mt. Zion pole vault)
Week 29: Clinton track quartet
Week 30: Jacob Paradee (Central A&M Basketball/Football)
Week 31: Jacob Shumaker (Mt. Zion Track/Soccer)
Week 32: Hallie Mitchell (Maroa-Forsyth Softball/Basketball)