Congratulations to Hallie Mitchell!

Halie is a two sport athlete at Maroa-Forsyth high school.
 
In basketball this past season she averaged double digit points and shot 60% percent from the field.
 
But her bread and butter is softball where she has already committed to the university of Kentucky to play in the sec.
 
Her skills as a student are next level as well. She has a 4.7 GPA and is apart of the national honors society.
 
Her talent has landed her on either first or second team all-conference honors for both sports in her high school career and she still has a year left!
 
Her head coach describes her as a leader that has a great personality and one that is very focused.
 
In the community she helps serve food with the good Samaritan inn.
 
These are just some of thing that help makes Hallie so deserving of this award.

