WAND Sports' Athlete of the Week!
Each week, sports director Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley put the spotlight on a local high school athlete who is excelling not only as an athlete, but as a student and a community member!
Congratulations to Grant Hardwick
Hardwick is a two sport athlete at Tuscola High. In football he's a dynamic and shifty running back and in basketball he's an all-conference guard.
But what makes Hardwick stand out the most is his volunteer work as a teachers assistant at the local elementary.
He says his goal is to be a good role model like the athletes who came before him.
Week 1: Jeffery Wells (MacArthur football)
Week 2: Jackson Hogan (St. Teresa football)
Week 3: Markesha Jackson (Eisenhower basketball/track)
Week 4: Jeske Maples (Central A&M football)
Week 5: Aiden Seider (Eisenhower football)
Week 6: Kate Jeffers (Okaw Valley volleyball)
Week 7: Edgar Onate (St. Teresa soccer)
Week 8: Grant Ripperda (Wiliamsville football)
Week 9: Wade Jostes (Maroa-Forsyth football)
Week 10: Sage Davis (Mt. Zion football)
Week 11: Jonah Lauff (Pana football)
Week 12: Brittney Oakley (Warrensburg-Latham track & field)
Week 13: Tyler Estes (Glenwood football)
Week 14: R.J. Walker (Eisenhower basketball)
Week 15: Bernie Roach (ISVI wrestling)
Week 16: Decatur Christian Starting Five
Week 17: Jason Pealer (Decatur Lutheran basketball)
Week 18: Kyla Jones (Eisenhower basketball)
Week 19: Kyle Ingram (Sacred Heart-Griffin basketball)
Week 20: Ashlyn Sturdy (TCSV Tornadoes basketball)
Week 21: Connor Heaton (Central A&M basketball)
Week 22: Liva Binder (Tumbler)
Week 23: Addison Newbon (St. Teresa)
Week 24: Emily White (Sullivan basketball)
Week 25: Lainie Wolter and Emma Ewing (Mt. Zion basketball)
Week 26: Lukas Eagle (Mt. Zion wrestling)
Week 27: Kadinn Morris (Sacred Heart-Griffin)
Week 28: Rhiannon Held (Mt. Zion pole vault)
Week 29: Clinton track quartet
Week 30: Jacob Paradee (Central A&M Basketball/Football)
Week 31: Jacob Shumaker (Mt. Zion Track/Soccer)
Week 32: Hallie Mitchell (Maroa-Forsyth Softball/Basketball)
Week 33: Reese Edwards (Sacred Heart-Griffin)
Week 34: Alex Henrikson and Olivia Rosenstein (Williamsville track/Basketball, Urbana Track)
Week 35: Jesse Damery (Meridian Softball)
Week 36: Ellie Knight (Auburn Golf)
Week 37: Sabrie Strong-McCloud (MacArthur Track, Volleyball and Cheerleading)
Week 38: Khalil Ross (Lanphier Track and Field)
Week 39: Kenli Nettles (ALAH Track and Field)
Week 40: Kyaria Cotton (Eisenhower Girl's Soccer, Cheerleader)
Week 41: Taylor Fox (Mt. Zion Track, Basketball, Cross Country)
Week 42: Andrew Ellison (Monticello, Soccer, Swimming, Baseball, Football
Week 43: Hunter Hendershot (Mahomet-Seymour, Track and field)
Week 44: Ben Hartl (Springfield High, Baseball)
Week 45: Zoie Bowman (Meridian, Softball)
Week 46: James Dent (Southeast, Basketball)
Week 47: Devin Hale (Sacred Heart-Griffin, Football)
Week 48: Eric Tyler (Southeast, Football)
Week 49: Qua Smith (MacArthur, Basketball)
Week 50: Valerie Nutakor (St. Teresa, Volleyball)
Week 51: Matthew Baker (Rochester, Football)
Week 52: Bennie Slater (Springfield High, Basketball)
Week 53: Alex Sweetland (Sacred Heart-Griffin, Football)
Week 54: Sofie Lowis (Sacred Heart-Griffin, Football)
Week 55: Daleny Chumbley (TCSV, Softball)
Week 56: Brayden Closs (Warrensburg Latham, Football, Baseball)
Week 57: Layton Hall (ALAH, Cross Country)
Week 57: Mabry Bruhn (Monticello, Cross Country, Swimming)
