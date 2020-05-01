Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.