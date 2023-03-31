Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Clear to partly cloudy skies with gusty winds developing late. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy skies with gusty winds developing late. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.