Week 2: Jackson Hogan (St. Teresa football)
Week 3: Markesha Jackson (Eisenhower basketball/track)
Week 4: Jeske Maples (Central A&M football)
Week 5: Aiden Seider (Eisenhower football)
Week 6: Kate Jeffers (Okaw Valley volleyball)
Week 7: Edgar Onate (St. Teresa soccer)
Week 8: Grant Ripperda (Wiliamsville football)
Week 9: Wade Jostes (Maroa-Forsyth football)
Week 10: Sage Davis (Mt. Zion football)
Week 11: Jonah Lauff (Pana football)
Week 12: Brittney Oakley (Warrensburg-Latham track & field)
Week 13: Tyler Estes (Glenwood football)
Week 14: R.J. Walker (Eisenhower basketball)
Week 15: Bernie Roach (ISVI wrestling)
Week 16: Decatur Christian Starting Five
Week 17: Jason Pealer (Decatur Lutheran basketball)
Week 18: Kyla Jones (Eisenhower basketball)
Week 19: Kyle Ingram (Sacred Heart-Griffin basketball)
Week 20: Ashlyn Sturdy (TCSV Tornadoes basketball)
Week 21: Connor Heaton (Central A&M basketball)
Week 22: Liva Binder (Tumbler)
Week 23: Addison Newbon (St. Teresa)
Week 24: Emily White (Sullivan basketball)
Week 25: Lainie Wolter and Emma Ewing (Mt. Zion basketball)
Week 26: Lukas Eagle (Mt. Zion wrestling)
Week 27: Kadinn Morris (Sacred Heart-Griffin)
Week 28: Rhiannon Held (Mt. Zion pole vault)
Week 29: Clinton track quartet
Week 30: Jacob Paradee (Central A&M Basketball/Football)
Week 31: Jacob Shumaker (Mt. Zion Track/Soccer)
Week 32: Hallie Mitchell (Maroa-Forsyth Softball/Basketball)
Week 33: Reese Edwards (Sacred Heart-Griffin)
Week 34: Alex Henrikson and Olivia Rosenstein (Williamsville track/Basketball, Urbana Track)
Week 35: Jesse Damery (Meridian Softball)
Week 36: Ellie Knight (Auburn Golf)
Week 37: Sabrie Strong-McCloud (MacArthur Track, Volleyball and Cheerleading)
Week 38: Khalil Ross (Lanphier Track and Field)
Week 39: Kenli Nettles (ALAH Track and Field)
Week 40: Kyaria Cotton (Eisenhower Girl's Soccer, Cheerleader)
Week 41: Taylor Fox (Mt. Zion Track, Basketball, Cross Country)
Week 42: Andrew Ellison (Monticello, Soccer, Swimming, Baseball, Football
Week 43: Hunter Hendershot (Mahomet-Seymour, Track and field)
Week 44: Ben Hartl (Springfield High, Baseball)
Week 45: Zoie Bowman (Meridian, Softball)
Week 46: James Dent (Southeast, Basketball)
Week 47: Devin Hale (Sacred Heart-Griffin, Football)
Week 48: Eric Tyler (Southeast, Football)
Week 49: Qua Smith (MacArthur, Basketball)
Week 50: Valerie Nutakor (St. Teresa, Volleyball)
Week 51: Matthew Baker (Rochester, Football)
Week 52: Bennie Slater (Springfield High, Basketball)
Week 53: Alex Sweetland (Sacred Heart-Griffin, Football)
Week 54: Sofie Lowis (Sacred Heart-Griffin, Football)
Week 55: Daleny Chumbley (TCSV, Softball)
Week 56: Brayden Closs (Warrensburg Latham, Football, Baseball)
Week 57: Layton Hall (ALAH, Cross Country)
Week 58: Mabry Bruhn (Monticello, Cross Country, Swimming)
Week 59: Grant Hardwick (Tuscola, Basketball, Football)
Week 60: Eric Turner Jr. (Danville, Football, Track and Field)
Week 61: Ben Gilbert (Maroa-Forsyth, Football, Track and Field)
Week 62: Jacob Stoneburner (Effingham, Football, Basketball
Week 63: Brynn Tabeling (Tuscola, Basketball, Track)
Week 64: Morgan Pilate (Mt. Zion Track and Field)
Week 65: Chloe Moyer (Meridian Track and Field)
Week 66: Avery Oberheim (Monticello Softball)
Week 67: Parker Wolfe (Effingham Football and Basketball)
Week 68: Drew Ezard (Jacksonville Football, Baseball and Basketball)
Week 69: Dalen Banks (Springfield Basketball and Baseball)
Week 70: Braden Nichols (Shelbyville Basketball)
Week 71: Taya Davis (MacArthur Basketball)
Week 72: Kaden Feagin (ALAH Basketball, Football and Track)
Week 73: Mallory Cyrulik (Clinton Basketball, Volleyball and Track)
Week 74: Emily Johnson (Meridian Basketball and Softball)
Week 75: Cori Clark (Mt. Pulaski Cheer leader)
Week 76: Shae Littleford (Charleston Basketball)
Week 77: Mikala Nichols (Stewardson-Straburg Basketball)
Week 78: Mitchell Logan (Springfield High Football)
Week 79: Kate Aupperle (Maroa-Forsyth Volleyball)
Week 80: Denver Anderson (MT. Zion Basketball and volleyball)
Week 81: Sammy Schatteman (Taylorville All-star club bowling)
Week 82: Emma Farley (Tri-County High School Softball)
Week 83: Parker Hopkins (Warrensburg-Latham Baseball, Wrestling, Football and Fast Pitch Softball)
Week 84: Evan Foster (Mora-Forsyth, Baseball)
Week 85: Riley Brandenburg (Cerro-Gordo Bement, Volleyball, Track and Field, Basketball and Barrel Racing)
Week 86: Makenzie Brown (ALAH Softball)
Week 87: Brummer Brothers (St. Teresa Baseball)
Week 88: Adams Brothers (Mt. Zion Football)
Week 89: Juju Mize (LSA Volleyball)
Week 90: Yaiza Nieto (Meridian Volleyball)
Week 91: Marissa Snearly (Central A&M Volleyball)
Week 92: Peyton Webster (Springfield High Football)
Week 93: Christian Schanefelt (Warrensburg-Latham Soccer/Football)
Week 94: Grace Buxton (St. Teresa Volleyball)
Week 95: Cale Smith (Eisenhower Cross-Country)
Week 96: Brylan Apholone (MacArthur Football)
Week 97: Nevaeh Gould (Warrensburg-Latham Volleyball)
Week 98: KeShon Singleton (Sacred Heart-Griffin Football)
Week 99: Lauren Buxton (Pleasant Plains Volleyball)
Week 100: Seth Parkinson (Rochester Football)
Week 101: Tre Spence (St. Teresa Football)
Week 102: Blake Kimball (Unity Football)
Week 103: Diavian Mehundrew (Southeast Basketball)
Week 104: Brylan Phillips (MacArthur Basketball)
Week 105: Connor Brown (CGB Basketball)
Week 106: Zaryis Jenkins (Eisenhower Basketball)
Week 107: Billy Guyse (St. Teresa Basketball)
Week 108: Brooke Oakley (Warrensburg-Latham Basketball)
Week 109: Cale Roley (Okaw Valley Basketball)
Week 110: Sophia Kremitzki (Tuscola Basketball)
Week 111: Kam Banks (Southeast Basketball)
Week 112: Jack Kramer (St. Teresa Scholastic Bowl)
Week 113: Christina Rice (MacArthur Basketball)
Week 114: Kaitlyn Rauch (Clinton Basketball)
Week 115: Jacob Six (Warrensburg-Latham Basketball)
Week 116: Jillian Hamilton (Pana Basketball)
Week 117: Zack Hawkinson (Sacred Heart-Griffin Basketball)
Week 118: Leah Adlaf (Maroa-Forsyth Track and Field)
Week 119: Jabryn Anderson (MacAthur High School)
Week 120: Joey Sprinkle (Monticello High School)
Week 121: Stauder Twins (Okaw Valley High School)
Week 122: Alexis Cook (Argenta-Oreana High School)
Week 123: Kayla Schnippel (Mt. Zion High School)
Week 124: Jenna Gulyash (Warrensburg-Latham High School)
Week 125: Katy Hendricks (Meridian High School)
Week 126: Tatum Trotter (Glenwood High School)
Week 127: Ashleigh Anderson (Mt. Zion High School)
Week 128: Ethan Willoughby (Maroa-Forsyth High School)
Week 129: Layo Oladipupo (St. Teresa High School)
Week 130: Gavyn Noblitt (Eisenhower High School)
Week 131: Addison Voorhees (Maroa-Forsyth High School)
Week 132: Julia Corzine (Central A&M High School)
Week 133: Claire Kennedy (St. Thomas More High School)
Week 134: Avery Bruns (Okaw Valley High School)
Week 135: Colin Johannes (Sacred Heart-Griffin High School)
Week 136: McKenna Crawford (Mt. Zion High School)
Week 137: Azarion Richardson (MacArthur High School)
Week 138: Keeton Reiss (Rochester High School)
Week 139: Lleyton Miller (LSA High School)
Week 140: Elle Richards (Taylorville High School)
Week 141: Aiden Riser (Maroa-Forsyth High School)
Week 142: Sam McCoy (Williamsville High School)
Week 143: Linley Southern (Warrensburg-Latham High School)
Week 144: Dawson Graves (Clinton High School)
Week 145: Brody Barnes (Central A&M High School)
Week 146: Jaida Taylor (St. Teresa High School)
Week 147: Kalliana Becker (Mt. Zion High School)
Week 148: Kris Walker (MacArthur High School)
Week 149: Harley Woodard (Tuscola High School)
Week 150: Hudson Ruppert (Okaw Valley High School)
Week 151: Sincer Jackson (Eisenhower High School)
Week 152: Emma Babb (Meridian High School)
Week 153: Jamerr Campbell (LSA High School)
Week 154: Kaylen Reed (Rochester High School)
Week 155: Bri Phillips (MacArthur High School)
Week 156: Jordan Quinn (Tuscola High School)
Week 157: Brendan Niebrugge (Teutopolis High School)
Week 158: Roy Ralston (Meridian High School)
Week 159: Tori Thomas (Maroa-Forsyth High School)
Week 160: Ryne Crum (Springfield High School)
Week 161: Mackenzie Krieger (Mt. Zion High School)
Week 162: Jack Swaney (Rochester High School)
Week 163: Jeremy Walker and Caleb Kernaghan (St. Teresa High School)
Week 164: Max Brady (Maroa-Forsyth High School)
Week 165: Shelby Oakley (Warrensburg-Latham High School)
Week 166: Jacob Trusner (Monticello High School)
Week 167: Kaylin Moreland (Meridian High School)
Week 168: Elle Walker (Pleasant Plains High School)
Week 169: Rylann Law (Glenwood High School)
Week 170: Andre Harden (Maroa-Forsyth High School)
